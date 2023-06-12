The owner of an illegal drug de-addiction centre in Payal along with four aides allegedly thrashed an inmate, who was admitted there for treatment, to death and later dumped the body in Bhakhra Canal, police said on Sunday. Inmate and drug de-addiction centre thrashed to death, four held

The Payal police arrested four accused on Sunday after the matter came to light one-and-a-half months of the incident.

The arrested accused has been identified as Parneet Singh, who is the owner of Guru Kirpa Vidyalaya drug de-addiction centre in Payal. His four aides are inmates of the centre who were undergoing treatment. Three of them have been arrested.

The fourth aide is yet to be arrested . While Parneet Singh is owner of Guru Kirpa Vidyalaya drug de-addiction center in Payal, the other accused are undergoing treatment there. The police found that the accused used to thrash new patients.

Police said that the accused murdered the 33-year-old victim, who is from Amritsar, by thrashing him brutally. The accused had dumped the body in Bhakhra Canal on the same day.

According to the police, the family had admitted him to the centre for treatment around three months ago. When the family did hear from him for the past one-and-a-half month, they contacted the police. The police initiated an investigation and questioned the addicts undergoing treatment at the centre.

One of the addicts at the centre, who is also one of the eyewitnesses, told police that Parneet Singh used to beat them.

He added that on April 21, the victim was on duty to wash clothes. He was slow in the job following which Parneet started thrashing him. Around 8 pm, Parneet called four of his aides and thrashed the victim brutally with sticks and rods, resulting in his death.

The eyewitness added that on the next day, the accused told them that they had dropped the victim back home as he was not working properly.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the police lodged an FIR under sections 302, 201, 148 and 149 of IPC against the accused at Payal Police station and arrested four of them. During questioning, the accused admitted that they had dumped the body in the Bhakhra Canal. The police are trying to fish out the body of the victim.