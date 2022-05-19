Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illegal encroachments removed in Daria village
chandigarh news

Illegal encroachments removed in Daria village

The Chandigarh estate department on Thursday removed illegal constructions outside the lal dora during a special anti-encroachment drive in Daria village
HT Image
Updated on May 19, 2022 08:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh estate department on Thursday removed illegal constructions outside the lal dora during a special anti-encroachment drive in Daria village.

“Under construction foundations of new buildings, two new houses which were being built and a warehouse were demolished by the team,” said a UT official.

“For a long time, the department was getting complaints regarding the construction here and a survey revealed that illegal constructions were being brought up here indiscriminately. There was opposition from some locals during the drive, but police brought it under control,” said the official.

“Team have also been deployed to informs the department if any other encroachments come up here,” said the official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP