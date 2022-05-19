Illegal encroachments removed in Daria village

The Chandigarh estate department on Thursday removed illegal constructions outside the lal dora during a special anti-encroachment drive in Daria village.

“Under construction foundations of new buildings, two new houses which were being built and a warehouse were demolished by the team,” said a UT official.

“For a long time, the department was getting complaints regarding the construction here and a survey revealed that illegal constructions were being brought up here indiscriminately. There was opposition from some locals during the drive, but police brought it under control,” said the official.

“Team have also been deployed to informs the department if any other encroachments come up here,” said the official.