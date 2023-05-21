Ludhiana: Shop owner booked for running lucky draw

After the state lottery director banned operating lucky draws, Machhiwara police have booked a shopkeeper for running lucky draws illegally.

Inspector Davinderpal Singh, station house officer at Machhiwara, said that a case under the lottery act has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Prince Nagpal, runs an electronics shop in Machhiwara. He was selling a coupon for ₹399 and offering luxury cars, jeep, tractor, Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and expensive mobile phones.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sukhwinder Singh of Machhiwara. The complainant said that though the state lottery department has already banned the lucky draws, the shopkeeper was still selling coupons in the name of sale promotion.

Inspector Davinderpal Singh, station house officer at Machhiwara, said that a case under the lottery act has been lodged against the accused.

He added that the police are scanning social media posts and will take action if anyone is found promoting lucky draws and selling online coupons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON