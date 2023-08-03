Will take up issue of illegal muck dumping in rivers with Centre: Himachal PWD minister

The issue of illegal muck dumping into the rivers and rivulets by construction companies will be vigorously taken up with the Union government, said public works department minister (PWD) Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday.

He was addressing a press conference after the meeting of the district-level relief and rehabilitation committee at Mandi. Singh heads the committee, having MLAs and officials of various departments as its members, which would assess the losses caused due to natural disaster and review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations.

The minister said construction of major roads in the state is executed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the ministry of road transport and highways.

“We have received many complaints of illegal muck dumping into rivers and waters streams by the companies engaged for highway construction,” Singh said.

Apart from the common people, elected representatives have also complaint of illegal dumping. We will take up the matter with the Centre and the union minister of transport and highways, he added.

The geologists and environmental activists in the state had blamed the illegal muck dumping for the widespread destruction caused by flood in Beas River on July 9 and 10.

The minister said the bridges damaged by the floods and landslides will be repaired or reconstructed under Setu Bharatam Scheme.

“The union minister for transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has given nod for that,” he added.

The minister said that losses due to the natural calamity in Mandi district have been pegged at ₹650 crore. He said the PWD has suffered losses to the tune of ₹221 crore, jal shakti vibhag ₹202 crore and electricity board ₹30 crore.

“The committee will submit its report to the chief minister soon and relief and rehabilitation works will be ramped up,” he said.

₹350 crore losses in Chamba

Chamba district suffered losses worth ₹350 crore to the public and private property due to natural disaster this monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said on Wednesday.

He was chairing the meeting of Relief and Rehabilitation Committee Chamba.

He said the affected people have been provided interim relief worth more than ₹4 crore. Deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan presented a detailed damage report before the committee head.

