Illegal property of two drug peddlers demolished in Fatehabad

: The Fatehabad district authorities on Saturday demolished an illegally built house of two drug peddler brothers in Jakhal town. “Both the brothers were booked in 14 cases under the NDPS Act. One week ago, the municipal committee officials had served notice to the family of these peddlers asking them to vacate the house. They had built this house nearly 15 years ago without passing its map from municipal committee officials,” Jakhal police station SHO Jai Bhagwan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}