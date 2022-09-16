Illegally constructed ice-cream parlour sealed in Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday evening sealed an ice-cream parlour (Ice cream masters) which was allegedly constructed illegally at the residential area of Model Town, near old Krishna Mandir. As per building branch officials, the civic body had got the construction stopped in mid June and an affidavit was also taken that no commercial construction be carried out at the site. MC head draftsman, MS Bedi, stated that the building was sealed after civic body received complaints.

Ludhiana Eight fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Thursday. Currently, there are 65 active cases, of which 60 patients are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,502 Covid infections, of which 1,10,421 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,016 patients have succumbed to it. Also, four cases of dengue were reported from in the district, taking the total count to 73.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal on Thursday held a meeting with nine students of PAU who bagged the Prime Minister Fellowship for Doctoral Research for 2022. Ruchi Goyal, Arpana Sharma, Krishna Sai Karnatam, Anurag Saharan, Riya Bansal, Manpreet Kaur, Dixit Chaudhary, Deepali Jain and Jatin Sharma are the nine students who have brought laurels to the university. Of the nine students, seven of them are among 24 such fellowships conferred at the national-level by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), while two are from Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

