Illegal-mining accused’s sister helps him flee from police custody in Ludhiana

Published on Aug 24, 2022 02:58 AM IST

The accused was taken to a shop to get his photographs taken before court hearing in Ludhiana; his sister blocked the shop’s entrance after he pushed a policeman and escaped

An Illegal-mining accused’s sister helped him flee from police custody in Ludhiana. (iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The sister of a Jalandhar-based person accused of illegal mining helped him escape from police custody at the court complex in Jagraon.

Identified as Ramandeep Kaur, she was accompanied by another unidentified woman. The duo helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape, following which City Jagraon police registered a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector Jorawar Singh, deputed at the Sidhwan Bet police station, said police had arrested Ajay Chauhan and Bachhittar Singh of Khurshedpura village in Sidhwan Bet on Monday for allegedly being involved in illegal sand mining. A case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 21 of the Mining Act had been registered against them at the Sidhwan Bet police station at the time.

On Tuesday, Ajay was brought to the court complex in Jagraon. However, he was taken to a shop to get his photographs taken before the hearing. His sister, along with the unidentified woman, showed up on the spot and blocked the entrance after Ajay pushed the officer and escaped.

The ASI immediately informed the City Jagraon police and lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 224 (obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 225 (obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) of the IPC.

