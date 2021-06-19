IMA Ludhiana demands central law to protect doctors against violence

As part of the nationwide stir against rising incidents of violence against doctors, members of the Ludhiana unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) protested at IMA House in BRS Nagar on Friday.

Wearing black badges and holding placards, the members demanded enactment of the Central Hospital and Health Care Professional Protection Act with provisions under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Stating that the Union government has failed to work for the safety of doctors, they stated that there has been constant rise in incidents of violence against the doctors and hospitals have been vandalised. Due to this, the youth is stepping away from the profession and seats at medical colleges are lying vacant.

President of IMA Ludhiana, Dr Saroj Aggarwal, stated that there should be zero tolerance towards incidents of violence against the doctors .

Former state president of IMA and member of Punjab medical council, Dr Manoj K Sobti, said that apart from enacting central law for safety of doctors, hospitals should also be declared as protected zones. Further, assault cases should be heard in fast-track courts.

The members stated that an Act is applicable in Punjab since 2007, under which violence against health workers and damage to property is a non-bailable offence, but that is also not being implemented in letter and spirit.

Secretary of IMA Ludhiana, Dr Ashish Ohri, said that the protest will continue and be intensified in a phased manner across the country till the central law is passed.