chandigarh news

IMA seeks relief as Ludhiana MC tightens noose around property tax defaulters

At a time when the municipal corporation (MC) is scrutinising the property tax returns of hospitals to check tax evasion, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ludhiana, conducted a meeting with MC officials, in the presence of MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi, at IMA house in BRS Nagar on Sunday evening
IMA members and MC officials during a meeting at IMA house in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 29, 2022 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The IMA sought relief in terms of 100 per cent penalty being imposed by the MC on defaulters. The members said MC should only demand the tax returns for the last three to four years rather than returns since 2013-14 as many members do not have proper records available.

As the tax returns are filed on self-assessment basis, the IMA members also demanded that the civic body should not penalise those who submitted wrong tax returns due to lack of information regarding the assessment criteria.

President, IMA Ludhiana, Bimal Kanish said they have also demanded that the civic body should also help doctors in finding the records as it should be available with the MC.

MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said no relief can be provided in terms of penalty as the 100 per cent penalty is imposed as per the norms set by the state government. “Also, the property tax returns have to be filed since 2013-14. The MC has assured to provide assistance in finding the records, but the defaulters will have to pay the penalty,” he said.

The MC has served notices to around 150 hospitals in the city asking the owners to submit the property tax returns filed since 2013-14. The civic body is scrutinising the returns and 100 per cent penalty is being imposed on the hospitals if they are found evading tax.

