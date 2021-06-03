Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMA’s Ludhiana chapter serves 10 crore defamation notice on Ramdev, seeks FIR

They said Ramdev has defamed the medical fraternity on different occasions and has even challenged the authorities by stating that “no one has guts to arrest me”.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 02:07 AM IST
In the police complaint, the IMA members sought appropriate action against Ramdev for endangering the lives of people by spreading rumours about allopathic medicine system (HT photo)

The Ludhiana chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday served a 10 crore defamation notice to Ramdev over his alleged derogatory remarks against allopathic system of medicine.

Also, the local chapter filed a complaint with Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal seeking an FIR against the yoga guru.

In the police complaint, the IMA members sought appropriate action against Ramdev for endangering the lives of people by spreading rumours about allopathic medicine system, misguiding people, misuse of information and technology and promoting Coronil medicine for treatment of Covid-19 without any scientific proof.

IMA, Ludhiana, president Dr Saroj Aggarwal said, “Allopathy respects all medicine systems, but his remarks are derogatory and are not acceptable. Doctors have always led from the front in any epidemic or pandemic. More than 1,200 doctors have lost their lives in the fight against Covid-19.”

Association patron Dr Manoj K Sobti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the tag of frontline warriors to doctors and Ramdev has defamed them through his statements.

