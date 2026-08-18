IMD: Heavy rains to continue in Himachal, orange alert in four districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted heavy showers to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, and has sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted heavy showers to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, and has sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts. (Deepak Sansta)

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The weather office has also issued a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Una, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Solan districts. A similar yellow alert has also been sounded for August 19 in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts.

For August 20, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra and Sirmaur districts. According to the IMD, heavy showers are likely to continue in the state till August 21.

On Monday, rainfall was observed at many places in the state, including Dharamshala, Shimla, Nahan and Una.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain at many places and heavy rain at isolated places was observed over the state. The highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded in Kataula, followed by Jot (5 cm), Dharmshala (3 cm), Sarahan (2 cm), Jogindarnagar (1 cm), Dehra Gopipur (1 cm), Una (1 cm), Guler (1 cm), Bijahi (1 cm) and Kasauli (1 cm).

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{{^usCountry}} As many as 87 roads remained blocked in the state on Monday, with 33 roads blocked in Kullu district followed by 27 in Mandi, 9 in Shimla and 6 in Kangra district. Besides, 8 water supply schemes also remained disrupted in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As many as 87 roads remained blocked in the state on Monday, with 33 roads blocked in Kullu district followed by 27 in Mandi, 9 in Shimla and 6 in Kangra district. Besides, 8 water supply schemes also remained disrupted in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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