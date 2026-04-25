IMD issues heatwave alert for Haryana; Rohtak sizzles at 44.6°C

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for heatwave and warm night in most parts of the state for Saturday.

The state is expected to experience partly cloudy skies and intermittent shifts in wind patterns from the night of April 26 through April 29. (HT Photo for representation)

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The alert has been issued in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Gurugram, Mewat, Faridabad and Palwal districts. However, similar conditions were witnessed in several districts on Friday as well.

According to the IMD’s evening bulletin, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at Rohtak at 44.6°C, followed by Faridabad (43.5°C), Sirsa (43.4°C), Hisar (42.9°C) and Narnaul (42.8°C).

“As compared to Thursday, there was a rise of 0.5°C in average maximum temperature. However, it is appreciably above normal by 4.2°C in the state,” the IMD said. The department has also predicted thunderstorms or lightning with gusty winds from Sunday in several parts of the state.

According to the department of agricultural meteorology at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, the weather is generally expected to remain variable until April 29. During this period—specifically, on late April 25 night—a western disturbance is likely to advance towards the mountains and under its partial influence, the state is expected to experience partly cloudy skies and intermittent shifts in wind patterns from the night of April 26 through April 29.

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{{^usCountry}} “During this time, there is a possibility of moderate to strong dusty winds, accompanied by thunder and lightning, as well as scattered drizzle or light rainfall across the state. Furthermore, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall occurring at a few isolated locations. Day temperatures are expected to witness a slight decline, while night temperatures are likely to see a slight rise during this period,” the department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During this time, there is a possibility of moderate to strong dusty winds, accompanied by thunder and lightning, as well as scattered drizzle or light rainfall across the state. Furthermore, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall occurring at a few isolated locations. Day temperatures are expected to witness a slight decline, while night temperatures are likely to see a slight rise during this period,” the department said. {{/usCountry}}

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