Canada dreams turn sour as man loses 10.8 lakh in immigration fraud

Police have booked the owner of a Sector 34-based immigration firm for allegedly duping three Andhra Pradesh residents of ₹10.8 lakh on the pretext of helping them secure a work permit to Canada.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Kumar, proprietor of Life Line Visa Provider. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Shubham Kumar, proprietor of Life Line Visa Provider.

In his complaint, P Sankararao of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, said after completing his Masters in Science (MSc), he was searching for jobs online when he got a call from the firm’s owner. The caller offered him help to secure a work visa for Canada for him and his niece in exchange of ₹2 lakh.

Sankararao handed over his niece’s passport to the accused along with the payment only to receive fake flight tickets. The accused then sought more money for the work visa. Eventually, the victim ended up paying ₹10.8 lakh for three visas, but the accused failed to hold up his end of the deal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon realising that he had been duped, the complainant reached out to the police.

Sharing details, police officials stated a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station.