Immigration fraud: Chandigarh man duped of 23 lakh
chandigarh news

Immigration fraud: Chandigarh man duped of 23 lakh

A resident of Chandigarh was duped of ₹23 lakh by an immigration consultant on the pretext of sending him to Canada on work permit
A cheating case has been registered against the Chandigarh-based immigration firm. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A resident of Sector 40 was duped of 23 lakh by an immigration consultant on the pretext of sending him to Canada on work permit. A cheating case has been registered against Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, the owner of Blue Sapphire Consultants in Sector 34.

In his complaint, Saksham Garcha told the police that he had paid 23 lakh for the visa in February last year . But, the firm failed to provide the visa and didn’t return the money either.

Unregistered firm booked in Manimajra

Police have registered a case against an immigration consultant in Gobindpura, Manimajra, for operating without registration. There are three consultants operating in Manimajra and the other two were found to be registered.

A case under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code was registered against the firm at Manimajra police station for violating the orders issued by the district magistrate, directing all the immigration firms operating in Chandigarh to share their antecedents with Chandigarh police. As part of a driver, Chandigarh Police have so far had booked about 70 immigration consultants across the city who had not got themselves registered.

