Immigration fraud: Four booked for duping Panchkula resident of 12.3 lakh

Police on Thursday booked four persons for allegedly duping a Mauli village resident of ₹12.30 lakh. A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and 24 of the Immigration Act was registered at the Raipur Rani police station, Panchkula.

The accused have been identified as Pankaj of Kakrali village, Vicky of Mulana village, Baljinder of Ambala and Azad of Kurukshetra.

In his complaint, Shainkee Kumar of Mauli village, Panchkula, told the police that he was looking for an agent to arrange for a tourist visa to America. He came in contact with Pankaj, who introduced him to Vicky. Vicky told him that his cousin Baljinder is an immigration consultant and he can help him get the visa. The deal was struck for ₹38 lakh and the money was to be paid in cash, Kumar added.

The victim added that he was told that the main agent, Azad, operates from Dubai.

The accused gave him a visa and ticket to Dubai for April 22, 2023, and told him that he would have to stay in Dubai from where he would be sent to America.

But on October 3, 2023, he was sent to Armenia instead where he was assaulted and was asked to pay ₹38 lakh. He then somehow managed to return to India on December 9, 2023, and in the process lost ₹12.30 lakh.

