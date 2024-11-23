Implement code to prevent age fraud in sports events, HC tells Chandigarh admn

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Chandigarh administration to take steps for enforcement of guidelines of National Code Against Age Fraud in Sports (NCAAFS). The issue was brought before the court by a Panchkula-based player, seeking directions that UT adopt the TW3 method for determination of age in the Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament, which is currently underway, as mandated by the central government. (Adobe Stock image)

The NCAAFS guidelines were sent by the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports in March 2010, directing all governments and Union territories as well as their sports authorities to take suitable measures for adoption and implementation of the code, irrespective of the nature of the tournament being organised.

As per the code, a TW3 method is adopted for determination of age. However, sports events in Chandigarh are not adhering to the guidelines. The TW3 method uses X-Rays of the left hand and wrist to examine the skeletal maturity of a person to determine their bone age.

The court did not make it binding for this event, as it was informed that the test facility was not immediately available.

However, the court directed UT to ensure that the NCAAFS guidelines be properly implemented while organising any tournament recognised by national sports federations in future.

It noted that the scope of the code had been extended to all recognised national sports federations, Sports Authority of India through various sports promotion schemes of SAI, sports control board managed by government departments, public sector undertakings, state governments, Union territories and their sports authorities.

UT’s counsel had argued that the tournament in question was an invitational tournament and as such, the mandate was not applicable. However, the court observed that UT’s counsel could not refer to any such classification in the provision of the competitive or the invitational tournament as per the national sports code.

“This court has also taken note of the fact that even though the tournament may not be organised by the National Sports Federation...it is recognised by the federation and therefore, would have a bearing on the overall ranking and performance of the participating sportspersons,” it said, asking UT to ensure proper implementation of the code.