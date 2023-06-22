In 9 years, many pro-farmer policies implemented by BJP: Shekhawat

Union water resources minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has implemented several pro-farmer policies in the past nine years. Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat,BJP state president Ashwani and others leaders during a rally in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Addressing a political rally at Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo, Shekhawat said veteran farm policy maker Dr MS Swaminathan had lauded the Modi government for framing policies to boost the agricultural economy of the country.

The minister said when rates of farm chemicals surged globally due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the Centre decided not to put an extra burden on farmers and gave subsidy for the same.

The minister said the country has witnessed unprecedented development under Modi who has changed the fortune of India in the past nine years.

He cited infrastructure building, good governance and all-round development as the key achievements of the Modi government.

“In the past nine years of the BJP government in the Centre, every decision and action undertaken was rolled out to improve the lives of people. Under the leadership of Modi, every decision taken by the Centre has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. It has helped to develop India on all fronts,” said Shekhawat at the rally, where party workers of the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat were present.

“Earlier, India was known for corruption, policy paralysis and poor governance. Now, the whole world respects the country for all-round development and good governance,” he said.

On the occasion, Punjab former finance minister Manpreet Badal said Modi, who is currently on the US tour has created history by becoming the first world leader to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate for the second time.