Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

In a first in Mohali, drug smuggler’s four illegal structures razed

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 09, 2025 08:56 AM IST

As per Mohali police, the action was taken as part of an ongoing “war” against drugs under the statewide “Yudh Nasheyaan Virudh” campaign

In the first such case in Mohali, the local police, along with the Kharar municipal council (MC), demolished four illegal structures built on encroached panchayat land, which is now part of MC in Jandpur village, by the family of alleged drug traffickers.

Mohali Police said the structures were illegally occupied by drug traffickers and their family members having seven FIRs, including three under NDPS Act and one under the Excise Act. (HT Photo)
Mohali Police said the structures were illegally occupied by drug traffickers and their family members having seven FIRs, including three under NDPS Act and one under the Excise Act. (HT Photo)

As per police, the action was taken as part of an ongoing “war” against drugs under the statewide “Yudh Nasheyaan Virudh” campaign.

Police said the structures were illegally occupied by drug traffickers and their family members having seven FIRs, including three under NDPS Act and one under the Excise Act.

SSP Deepak Pareek said the demolition was conducted on the request of Kharar MC, which sought police assistance to remove the encroachments.

Anti-riot police and Kharar police, led by DSP Karan Sandhu and Sadar Kharar SHO Amrinder Singh, remained on duty.

“We have demolished a property owned by Pal Khan, 85, who allegedly raised the said property after indulging in drugs business for around 15 years and by encroaching land of Kharar MC. We gave the required security to MC team during the demolition drive. Whoever will acquire ill-gotten properties with drug money, we will either forfeit them or take appropriate legal action,” SSP Pareek said.

MC had served notices upon the three illegal occupants under Section 172 of Punjab Municipal Act on March 7, fixing a deadline of six hours.

However, family members of Pal Khan, who exchanged heated arguments with the MC team, ridiculed police warnings. Mangal Khan, nephew of Pal Khan, said, “Our families stay together in these structures. Neither was any of us involved in drug trafficking not was anyone ever booked. We filed a petition against the demolition in the court, but MC demolished our houses even before the verdict.”

However, DSP Sandhu said during investigation, it was established that Pal Khan’s son Ramzan Khan had criminal cases registered against him. “We are investigating Ramzan Khan’s involvement in past crimes too,” the DSP said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On