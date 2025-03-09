In a first in Mohali, drug smuggler’s four illegal structures razed

In the first such case in Mohali, the local police, along with the Kharar municipal council (MC), demolished four illegal structures built on encroached panchayat land, which is now part of MC in Jandpur village, by the family of alleged drug traffickers. Mohali Police said the structures were illegally occupied by drug traffickers and their family members having seven FIRs, including three under NDPS Act and one under the Excise Act. (HT Photo)

As per police, the action was taken as part of an ongoing “war” against drugs under the statewide “Yudh Nasheyaan Virudh” campaign.

Police said the structures were illegally occupied by drug traffickers and their family members having seven FIRs, including three under NDPS Act and one under the Excise Act.

SSP Deepak Pareek said the demolition was conducted on the request of Kharar MC, which sought police assistance to remove the encroachments.

Anti-riot police and Kharar police, led by DSP Karan Sandhu and Sadar Kharar SHO Amrinder Singh, remained on duty.

“We have demolished a property owned by Pal Khan, 85, who allegedly raised the said property after indulging in drugs business for around 15 years and by encroaching land of Kharar MC. We gave the required security to MC team during the demolition drive. Whoever will acquire ill-gotten properties with drug money, we will either forfeit them or take appropriate legal action,” SSP Pareek said.

MC had served notices upon the three illegal occupants under Section 172 of Punjab Municipal Act on March 7, fixing a deadline of six hours.

However, family members of Pal Khan, who exchanged heated arguments with the MC team, ridiculed police warnings. Mangal Khan, nephew of Pal Khan, said, “Our families stay together in these structures. Neither was any of us involved in drug trafficking not was anyone ever booked. We filed a petition against the demolition in the court, but MC demolished our houses even before the verdict.”

However, DSP Sandhu said during investigation, it was established that Pal Khan’s son Ramzan Khan had criminal cases registered against him. “We are investigating Ramzan Khan’s involvement in past crimes too,” the DSP said.