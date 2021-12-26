Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In aftermath of Ludhiana blasts, Mohali ups vigil, all eateries to close by 11pm
chandigarh news

Cops checking a mall in Mohali amid heightened security concerns following the Ludhiana court complex blast. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 04:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Amid heightened security concerns following the blast at the Ludhiana court complex, Mohali police carried out searches of public places in the district on Saturday. Police teams, with dog squad and anti-sabotage team, carried out searches in markets, restaurants, malls and under-construction buildings on Saturday.

Police parties conducted checks at Zirakpur, Mohali as well as Kharar that are emerging as night-party spots in the district. It may be mentioned that Chandigarh police is already enforcing the orders issued by district magistrate wherein no club, eatery or restaurant is allowed to remain open after midnight. Of late, a trend has been noticed where party-goers shift to Zirakpur and Mohali.

“Most party goers shift to Mohali after Chandigarh’s commercial activity closes. To check this practice, the administration has decided to close down eateries at 11 pm,” shared a senior official in Mohali administration.

“The checking of public spaces will continue in future as well to ensure safety of residents in wake of the festive season,” added the senior official in Mohali administration.

“The vigil has been increased to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the district,” said senior superintendent of police, Mohali, Navjot Singh Mahal.

He added that all restaurants, eating joints have been asked to close by 11 pm so that revellers do not create nuisance in the district.

