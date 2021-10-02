In brief: 14-year-old boy from PoJK nabbed in Poonch

The army on Friday nabbed a 14-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), who had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Balnoi area of Poonch district. He was identified as Ali Yadar, son of Mohammad Sharif of Malla Baspora in Kotli district of PoJK. “About 12.30pm, a PoJK national, aged around 14 years, crossed the LoC and was apprehended by the Indian Army troops along Mendhar river in Balnoi area,” said a defence spokesperson. He was immediately detained. Official sources said that the boy seemed to be case of inadvertent crossing and was likely to be repatriated in a day or two.

2 women drown in flash flood in J&K’s Rajouri

Two women were washed away in a flash flood in a rivulet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, officials said here. The incident took place when the women were at a farmland near the rivulet in Chatyari Bagla village, they said. In the search and rescue operation launched by authorities, body of one the women has been recovered.

SJVN earns record ₹2,168 crore PBT in current FY: CMD

Shimla The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) has earned a record ₹2,168.67 crore Profit Before Tax in the current financial year while its net profit has gone up to ₹1,633.04 crores from ₹1,557.43 crores in 2019-20. Addressing a press conference here SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma said the PSU’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased from ₹ 3.96 per share in 2019-20 to ₹ 4.16 per share in 2020-21.