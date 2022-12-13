In Jalandhar, 47% of NRI’s revenue-related cases pending for last five years

JALANDHAR

As the Punjab government gets ready to hold the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Sammelan in Jalandhar on December 16 to address their issues, the NRIs have been grappling with pending revenue matter-related cases and complaints.

As per the data of Punjab NRI Sabha, in Jalandhar, a total of 117 revenue or miscellaneous cases registered with it since 2017, 56 (47%) were still pending. Meanwhile, around 1,138 complaints of the NRI related to police matters were registered with the body out of which 1,003 were disposed of while 135 are still pending. A senior administrative official of Jalandhar said that mainly NRIs faced tough times in revenue-related complicated matters like long pending mutations and property matters within the families and others. “We will try to resolve maximum issues related to the NRI during the sammelan where all the concerned officers will remain present,” the official said.

In a press statement, divisional commissioner-cum- chairman NRI Sabha Gurpreet Kaur Sapra stated that the ‘Milni’ at Jalandhar will be organised at St Soldier Campus near NIT on Jalandhar-Kartarpur national highway. She further pointed out that senior officers of all concerned departments would remain present during the event to hear the plaints of NRIs to ensure prompt redressal. She said the registration of NRIs will take place from 10:30 am onwards and immediately after registration ‘Milni’ proceedings will commence.

The minister incharge of NRIs Affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will personally meet the members of the Punjabi diaspora, said the divisional commissioner, adding that NRIs from Doaba region from districts namely Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) would participate in this initiative. Besides principal secretary J Balamurugan, ADGP (NRI wing) Praveen Kumar Sinha, deputy commissioners, commissioner of police and SSPs of these districts will also be present there to initiate the process for resolving their complaints with immediate effect.

The divisional commissioner urged the NRIs to actively participate in the ‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ so that their complaints could be sorted out besides getting their valuable suggestions to facilitate them. Pertinently, after Jalandhar, the next ‘Milni’ will be held at SAS Nagar (Mohali) on December 19, Ludhiana on December 23, Moga on December 26 followed by Amritsar on December 30.

Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh informed that elaborate arrangements were being made by the district administration to facilitate NRIs. He said that NRIs can make online registration through Punjab Government’s portal https://eservices.punjab.gov.in/ besides registering themselves at the counters to be set up at the venue.