In joint operation, Punjab Police seize 73 kg heroin from Maharashtra port

The Punjab Police on Friday managed to catch another big haul of approximately 73 kg of heroin from a container at the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police.

The intelligence-led operation regarding the smuggling of heroin from the UAE was carried out jointly by the teams of the Punjab Police and the Maharashtra Police, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

This seizure was made by the Punjab Police in less than 72 hours after 75 kg of heroin was recovered from a container at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. With this recovery, the Punjab Police has got effected recovery of a total of 148 kg of heroin within three days.

“The contraband was kept concealed in the door-border of the container containing white marble tiles imported by a Delhi-based importer,” said the DGP, while adding that after concealing the contraband, the accused persons had meticulously welded the door border and painted it again.

The DGP while terming this recovery another achievement of the Punjab Police said that this recovery was made in the continuation of the ongoing campaign against drugs. The war against drugs will continue, he reiterated.

Divulging more details, he said that following inputs, the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) SAS Nagar immediately sent a police team to Mumbai and deputed them at the Nhava Sheva Port.

The DGP said that after following due procedure and documentation by the Maharashtra Police, the container was opened up which led to the recovery of a big haul of 73 kg of heroin. The police are carrying out further investigations to ascertain backward and forward linkages, he added.

The Maharashtra Police has registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, he said.

