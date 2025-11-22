In Kangra, family mourns IAF pilot’s death in Dubai

Wing Commander Namansh Syal (37), who died after a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1) crashed during a demonstration flight at the Dubai airshow, was a resident of Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Wing Commander Namansh Syal (File)

He is survived by his wife, who also serves in the Indian Air Force, their six-year-old daughter, and his parents.

According to district administration officials, Syal completed his schooling from Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira.

Ramesh Kumar, a relative of Syal, said: “Namansh’s parents are currently at the Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. His wife, who also serves in the IAF, is in Kolkata for a course. His father Jagannath Syal served in the Indian Army’s medical corps and later worked in the education department, before retiring as a principal. We received information about the crash around 5pm, when his father called me.”

Expressing grief over the death of Wing commander Syal, HImachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the nation has lost a brave and courageous pilot and extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

“Salute to the brave son, heartfelt salute to Syal ji’s indomitable bravery, dedication and devotion towards serving the nation,” Sukhu said in a post on X.

“We have lost a brave, talented and courageous pilot. We are proud of your sacrifice and the entire nation is indebted to your service,” leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur said in a post.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla termed the incident heartbreaking and expressed grief over the incident.