In last 9 yrs, Only 8% job seeker registered with Chandigarh employment exchange placed

When it comes to employment generation or creation of jobs, the regional employment exchange is becoming redundant as in the past nine years it has been able to place only eight percent of those registered with it.

On December 18, the issue was raised in the Lok Sabha, where minister of state for labour and employment Rameshwar Teli said the responsibility to fill up the post and follow the reservation rules/guidelines issued by the central and state governments from time-to-time lies with the employer/recruiting organisation.

He said the Union government has taken various steps to improve women’s participation in the labour force and the quality of their employment in the country, including West Bengal. Several protective provisions have been incorporated in the labour laws for equal opportunity and a congenial work environment for women workers.

As per records, as many as 22, 132 people registered themselves with the employment exchange between 2015 and 2023, of which just 1,846 were placed.

A senior officer of employment exchange said, “As per the Supreme Court order, we cannot force an employer to recruit any person. Also, when there is a vacancy for a government job, it is advertised in newspapers as well. So people apply directly as well.”

Aniket Sharma, who got himself registered with the employment exchange in 2019, said, “I registered with the employment authority four years ago for the post of a clerk. But so far, I have never got any calls from the office. I tried to contact them several times, but every time, they would ask me to wait.”

Set up around five decades ago, the regional employment exchange in Sector 17, acts as a bridge between employers and potential employees within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh. It caters to both the government and private sector for jobs from peon to managerial levels.

The primary function of the employment exchange is to sponsor applicants against notified vacancies, to provide vocational guidance and counselling, and to collect information from the establishments in the organised sector under the Employment Market Information Programme of the National Employment Service. The employment bureau, which has 29 employees, has been allotted a budget of ₹2.5 crore per annum.