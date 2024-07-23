In last five years 1,000 sqm forest land in Chandigarh diverted for non-forestry purposes

In the past five years, 0.10 hectares of forest land in Chandigarh was diverted for non-forestry purposes. Chandigarh’s forest cover has expanded by 5% over three years, bringing a greener outlook to the UT. (HT Photo)

“Non-forestry purpose” means breaking up or clearing of any forest land or its portion for any purpose other than reforestation.

The matter was stated in the ongoing budget session of Lok Sabha, where in response to a question from minister of state, Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that, forest land has been diverted for non-forestry purpose in two proposals in from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2024. The land was diverted under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, he stated.

Singh said maximum 25.29 hectares of land was covered under compensatory afforestation in 2021-2022 and 0.14 hectares in 2022-23. However, no such activity was carried out in 2023-24, he added.

Meanwhile, the city’s forest cover has expanded by 5% over three years, bringing a greener outlook to the UT.

According to the figures provided by the minister, the forested expanse within the city itself grew by approximately 1 sq km over three years. In the 2019 India State of Forest Report (ISFR), the forest cover measured 22 sq km, which expanded to 23 sq km in the 2021 ISFR. This growth is attributed to the combined efforts of the department of forest and wildlife and other agencies operating under UT administration.

A pivotal player in the increase of greenery is Greening Chandigarh Action Plan (GCAP), an annual blueprint collaboratively prepared by various departments, including forest department, horticulture wing of engineering department and municipal corporation. Under the plan, each department sets a yearly target for plantation, contributing to the overall expansion of the forest cover.

In their endeavour to enhance quality of the forest ecosystem, forest department has embraced cultivation of indigenous species such as shisham, shahtoot, khair and babool, while discontinuing the plantation of exotic species over the past few years. This strategic shift has contributed to the augmentation of the city’s green cover, promoting sustainable biodiversity.

Moreover, the department’s engagement with vital stakeholders such as NGOs, resident welfare associations, eco-clubs, environmental societies etc, has played a pivotal role not just in safeguarding the existing forest area but also in driving further expansion of the green cover. The distribution of free saplings to local residents serves as an incentive for active participation in bolstering the green ecosystem.

The Forest Survey of India, headquartered in Dehradun, plays a significant role in monitoring and reporting the nation’s forest cover. Their biennial report, compiled using remote sensing data and ground verification, culminates in the publication of the ISFR.