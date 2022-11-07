In last leg of harvesting, Haryana records lesser farm fires

: With the harvesting of paddy in its last leg in Haryana, farm fires in the state on Sunday registered a fall with only 45 cases of stubble burning reported, taking the total number to 2576.

Haryana registered 90 cases on Saturday.

As per the active fire locations detected by the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) from September 15 to November 6, Kaithal district has reported the highest 612 incidents of farm fires, followed by 521 in Fatehabad, 300 in Jind, 289 in Kurukshetra, 271 in Karnal, 204 in Ambala , 129 in Yamunanagar, 103 in Sirsa, 51 in Hisar, 39 in Palwal , 32 in Panipat and 21 in Sonepat.

The air quality of the several Haryana cities remains polluted.

Industrial city of Dharuhera has the worst air quality in the state. With air quality index (AQI) of 345, it was categorised as ‘very poor’.

The AQI of other industrial cities of Ballabgarh (330), Faridabad (311), and Gurugram (308) was also recorded as ‘very poor’.

The air quality of eight cities and towns, including Jind (289), Sonepat (260), Kaithal (259), Bahadurgarh (234), Charkhi Dadri (242), Bhiwani (234), Hisar (234), Manesar (219) was categorised as ‘poor’.