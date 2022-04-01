Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In Lok Sabha: Harsimrat seeks resumption of flights from Bathinda airport

Updated on Apr 01, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday demanded resumption of Delhi-Bathinda air service, saying grounding of flights from November 2020 had adversely affected business and was also causing inconvenience to central government employees as well as others in the Malwa region.

Raising this issue during question hour in the Lok Sabha the Bathinda MP said the airport, from where flights had started in 2016, used to cater to several districts in Punjab as well as neighbouring areas in Rajasthan and Haryana.

The service was suspended during the Covid outbreak in November 2020 but it did not resume even though domestic flights had started elsewhere, she added.

Calling for the resumption of the Delhi-Bathinda and Delhi-Bathinda-Jammu flights, she said both flights had attracted an enthusiastic response.

