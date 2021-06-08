Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In Ludhiana, fresh Covid cases fall below 200 for first time in 3 months

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 12:56 AM IST
A health worker collecting samples near Sarabha Nagar Market in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The number of fresh coronavirus cases in district fell below 200 for the first time in three months as 135 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. Six persons succumbed to the contagion, taking the toll to 2,035.

It was on March 14 that 197 cases were reported in a single day and this figure had been rising ever since, even reaching a daily peak of 1,600 cases on May 1. There are 2,238 active patients in the district at present.

Those who died on Monday included four men and two women, the youngest being two 41-year-old male residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Salem Tabri.

Among the dead also were a 65-year-old woman from Satjot Nagar, a 60-year-old man from Khatra village, a 54-year-old woman from Model Town and a 50-year-old resident of Galwaddi village.

The total number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Ludhiana is 85,589, while 81,316 patients have recovered.

There are 31 patients on ventilators at present.

