In Ludhiana, it’s risky ride on bumpy roads

Commuting in torrential rainfall on flooded roads can be brutal. However, the pothole-riddled roads are adding to commuters’ woes as they are being subjected to a rather bumpy ride.

The state of the roads remains deplorable, despite municipal corporation officials’ extravagant claims and promises. Recently, in response to an RTI (Right To Information Act) petition, the civic body had claimed that ₹212 crore had been spent on repairing roads between 2015 to 2020.

However, as matters stand at present, deep craters pockmark the roads on Gill Road, Ferozepur Road, Jagraon Bridge, BRS Nagar, Model Town-Jawaddi Road, Haibowal, and Model Town Extension among other areas. Streets in residential areas such as Sarabha Nagar, Model House, Field Ganj, and the Dugri area are also in a bad state.

With the civic body reluctant to carry out repairs in the monsoon season, councillors and residents have sought an alternative to the problem.

Oppn slams MC

Lok Insaaf Party councillor Swarandeep Chahal said he had taken up the matter with mayor Balkar Sandhu on Tuesday and had demanded that the MC start the repair work with ready-mix concrete or other alternative material.

“The roads are in bad shape and the commuters are a harried lot. Rather than waiting for the end of monsoon season, we need to chalk out a solution,” he said.

Slamming the ruling party, MC leader of Opposition Harbhajan Singh Dang said, “Not a single road in the city is in good condition and the MC is turning a blind eye to the plight of the people.” Meanwhile, mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “Patchwork cannot be done during the rainy season as the hotmix plant cannot function in the rain. Experts say that it will stop raining after Friday,and we will start repair work soon after that.”

Residents decry ‘double standards’

Pointing out that come rain or shine, the civic body had repaired roads ahead of housing and urban affairs secretary Durga Shaker Mishra’s visit to the city, residents slammed the MC for not showing similar initiative when it came to the residents’ issues.

MC teams were seen repairing roads in Sarabha Nagar, and the Civil Lines among other areas, ahead of Mishra’s visit on September 17. Repair work was again put on a halt after his visit.