...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

In Punjab, Saini urges OBC community to support BJP in assembly polls

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday called upon Punjab’s OBC community to unite, saying that their “collective strength” could ensure that BJP forms the next government in the border state where assembly elections are due in early 2027.

Published on: May 04, 2026 05:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday called upon Punjab’s OBC community to unite, saying that their “collective strength” could ensure that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms the next government in the border state where assembly elections are due in early 2027.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini being felicitated during an OBC conference, in Rupnagar, Punjab. (PTI)

Saini, who himself hails from the OBC community, said the BJP works with everyone and gives equal representation to all sections of society. The OBC community in Punjab, he alleged, unfortunately did not get the “respect and opportunities” it deserved despite having a proud history with huge contribution in nation-building.

Addressing an OBC community sammelan in Rupnagar of Punjab on Sunday, Saini trained guns at chief minister Bhagwant Mann and raised questions over the special session of the Punjab assembly held on Labour Day.

Referring to the confidence motion brought in the Punjab assembly, Saini asked the Punjab CM to list how many promises made during the last elections have been fulfilled so far.

“People of Punjab, who had given a strong mandate to AAP in the last election now feel disappointed with the government’s performance,” Saini said, adding, “huge participation of the OBC community shows that the community is now aware of its rights, respect and future and is becoming united”.

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma, BJP parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and other senior leaders were present during the sammelan.

 
bharatiya janata party
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / In Punjab, Saini urges OBC community to support BJP in assembly polls
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / In Punjab, Saini urges OBC community to support BJP in assembly polls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.