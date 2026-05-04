In Punjab, Saini urges OBC community to support BJP in assembly polls

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday called upon Punjab’s OBC community to unite, saying that their “collective strength” could ensure that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms the next government in the border state where assembly elections are due in early 2027.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini being felicitated during an OBC conference, in Rupnagar, Punjab. (PTI)

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Saini, who himself hails from the OBC community, said the BJP works with everyone and gives equal representation to all sections of society. The OBC community in Punjab, he alleged, unfortunately did not get the “respect and opportunities” it deserved despite having a proud history with huge contribution in nation-building.

Addressing an OBC community sammelan in Rupnagar of Punjab on Sunday, Saini trained guns at chief minister Bhagwant Mann and raised questions over the special session of the Punjab assembly held on Labour Day.

Referring to the confidence motion brought in the Punjab assembly, Saini asked the Punjab CM to list how many promises made during the last elections have been fulfilled so far.

“People of Punjab, who had given a strong mandate to AAP in the last election now feel disappointed with the government’s performance,” Saini said, adding, “huge participation of the OBC community shows that the community is now aware of its rights, respect and future and is becoming united”.

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{{^usCountry}} “This unity and energy will bring social and political change in the coming time in Punjab,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This unity and energy will bring social and political change in the coming time in Punjab,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social justice has been implemented in both policy and intent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social justice has been implemented in both policy and intent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The BJP has not treated OBCs as a vote bank but has empowered the community by giving leadership roles. There are 27 OBC ministers in the Union cabinet and OBC chief ministers in five BJP-ruled states, which shows respect for the community,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The BJP has not treated OBCs as a vote bank but has empowered the community by giving leadership roles. There are 27 OBC ministers in the Union cabinet and OBC chief ministers in five BJP-ruled states, which shows respect for the community,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saini listed the steps BJP has taken for the welfare of the OBCs like “giving constitutional status” to the OBC Commission and “27% reservation” to the OBC community in medical and higher education. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini listed the steps BJP has taken for the welfare of the OBCs like “giving constitutional status” to the OBC Commission and “27% reservation” to the OBC community in medical and higher education. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Appealing to the OBC community to unite and strengthen the BJP in Punjab, Saini urged the OBCs of Punjab to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections and spread awareness about the BJP at the grassroots level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appealing to the OBC community to unite and strengthen the BJP in Punjab, Saini urged the OBCs of Punjab to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections and spread awareness about the BJP at the grassroots level. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma, BJP parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and other senior leaders were present during the sammelan.

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