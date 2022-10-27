In Shah’s praise for Khattar, here is a ‘3D’ govt jibe at Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday took potshots at the previous Haryana government as he heaped praises on chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar "for not allowing corruption" and "ending hooliganism" across the state.

Shah said Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda used to lead a "3D government" of 'darbaris', 'damad' and 'dealer'. Hooda had served as the Haryana chief minister from 2005-2014.

Addressing a rally in Faridabad, Shah said, "Recall the Haryana that existed eight years ago. When one government used to come, there used to be corruption and when the next government used to come, hooliganism used to rise. The ML Khattar-led BJP government did not allow corruption and made Haryana safe by ending hooliganism."

"There was Hooda ji's '3D govt' in the end. You must have seen 3D films but only Hooda ji showed 3D government in entire India. It had 'darbaris', 'damad' and 'dealer'," he added.

Shah also congratulated Khattar for completing eight "glorious" years of governance. "When he became CM, I was BJP chief. When he came to meet me after the polls, I asked him who should be CM. He told me 15 names except his own. Such a man has been governing and developing Haryana for the last 8 years," he added.

Shah laid the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor and inaugurated three other projects in Faridabad worth ₹6,629 crore. "PM (Narendra) Modi has sent Diwali gifts," he said after the inauguration.

The projects were inaugurated virtually from an event at the Parade Ground in Sector 12. Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala, and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among the attendees.

(With ANI inputs)

