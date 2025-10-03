In solidarity with flood victims: UT traders to keep Sec-17 decor low key this Diwali

In solidarity with families affected by the recent severe floods in neighbouring states, traders and shopkeepers have made a collective decision to scale down decorations for usual grand Diwali celebrations in the city’s iconic Sector 17 this year. Known for its elaborate, crowd-pulling lighting displays and innovative themes—like last year’s ‘Umbrella Street’—the Plaza will remain conspicuously low-key. This act of community focus contrasts with other city markets, like Sector 35-C and Sector 22-D, which are gearing up for extravagant festive bonanzas, including luxury car prizes for shoppers, underscoring the mixed festive mood across Chandigarh. Last year, Sector 17 stole the spotlight with a stunning umbrella-themed decoration inspired by Portugal’s famous ‘Umbrella Street’. (HT File photo)

From elaborate lighting displays and floral arrangements to lucky draws and themed decor, Chandigarh markets are usually aglow with festive fervour. Sector 17, in particular, has been known for its grand and innovative decorations that draw thousands of visitors every year.

“For the past three years, we have been planning grand celebrations for the festive season, starting from Navratri and continuing till New Year. We begin planning themes, vendors, colours, lighting, and events as early as August,” said Neeraj Bajaj, president of the Sector 17 Business Promotion Council.

“But with our neighbouring states facing severe floods, our hearts weren’t in celebration. After discussions, traders collectively decided to forgo the plaza-wide decorations this year. Individual stores may decorate as per their wishes, but the market as a whole will remain low-key. The last time we skipped the plaza decorations was during the COVID-19 pandemic”, Bajaj added.

Bajaj added that the Market Association of Sector 17 will conduct another meeting to decide if decorations will be done in the plaza for New year celebrations or not.

Last year, Sector 17 stole the spotlight with a stunning umbrella-themed decoration inspired by Portugal’s famous ‘Umbrella Street’. Over 5,000 colourful hanging umbrellas, 10,000 lights, artificial plants, mirrors, and a 30×60 feet ‘Mirror Plaza’ created a visual spectacle, drawing visitors for photo shoots. The total expenditure on decorations last year was around ₹15 lakh.

On October 1, the Punjab Governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had flagged off a convoy of four trucks carrying relief material from Punjab Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, to Fazilka and Amritsar, Punjab, for the families affected by the recent floods. The relief material was arranged by Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, under the leadership of its President Sanjeev Chadha, along with contributions from Chandigarh Grain Market, led by its President Mohit Sood.

Other sectors’ markets to glow

While Sector 17 will remain subdued this Diwali, other city markets are gearing up for festive extravaganzas.

Vinay Sachdeva, joint secretary of the Market Welfare Association of Sector 35-C, said, “Sector 35-C’s inner market is already beautifully decorated with lights, floral hangings, carpets, and other arrangements. This year, the highlight will be our ‘Mega Shopping Bonanza’. Customers who purchase items worth over ₹5,000 will get coupons for bumper prizes, including three luxury cars, electronics, and consumer durables. The decorations will remain until December 28.”

A similar ‘Shopping Fest’ is being organized by Sector 22-D market, the best known market for jewellery shopping, where grand prizes await shoppers, including cars. Arvind Jain, president, Vyapar Sadan Chandigarh, said, “This time, we are planning to have western-themed decorations in the market, with flower baskets and other decorative materials. Last year too, our decoration is were attracting people for photoshoots. The entire market will be decorated with a canopy of lights, adding an extra layer of excitement for shoppers.

Markets in sectors 22, 19, 20, 15, and others have also begun their festive preparations.

Meanwhile, Charanjiv Singh, chairman of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM), said, “As the festival of lights nears, the city is abuzz with excitement. Each market has adopted unique concepts to enhance the shopping experience. We have urged all sector market associations to maintain cleanliness, décor, and smooth traffic and parking management. Awards will be presented to the top markets for ‘Best Decorated Market’ and ‘Best Traffic/Parking Management’ like the last year,” he said.