Union home minister Amit Shah’s July 23 Ferozepur visit cancelled

In another fiasco over establishment of ₹500-crore Ferozepur PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur, its proposed inauguration by Union home minister Amit Shah on July 23 was cancelled on Monday. Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI file)

“The proposed visit of Union home minister Amit Shah stands cancelled following some urgent work and the new date for its inauguration by Shah will be released shortly,” said BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

In a communiqué to director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, Vivek Lal, OSD to the Union minister, on Sunday, it was said Shah has given his consent to lay the foundation stone of the PGI satellite centre/trauma centre at Ferozepur on July 23.

The much-hyped PGI satellite centre was approved in 2013 by the UPA government to boost healthcare facilities in the border region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of satellite centre on January 5 last year, but he had to return following a security breach when his convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur. Later, Shah, while addressing a rally during the 2022 assembly polls, promised to virtually lay the foundation of the project on Baisakhi, but it was done.

