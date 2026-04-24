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Include hybrid, CNG provisions in new industrial policy: Suzuki motor CEO to Saini

Suzuki urged the CM that the state’s new industrial policy should include provisions related to both hybrid and CNG vehicles. He assured the CM of continued investment expansion in the state, specifically highlighting a push into the compressed biogas sector.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday met Suzuki Motor Corporation chief executive officer (CEO) Toshihiro Suzuki, who told the CM that the company will manufacture hybrid vehicles at its Kharkhoda plant.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday met Suzuki Motor Corporation chief executive officer (CEO) Toshihiro Suzuki, who told the CM that the company will manufacture hybrid vehicles at its Kharkhoda plant. (Sourced)

The meeting took place at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

Suzuki urged the CM that the state’s new industrial policy should include provisions related to both hybrid and CNG vehicles. He assured the CM of continued investment expansion in the state, specifically highlighting a push into the compressed biogas sector.

He said the company plans to set up nine biogas plants of which two have already been established.

An official spokesperson said the company will manufacture strong hybrid vehicles at the Kharkhoda plant and that the CEO has sought support from the state government to ensure smooth production and sales.

“Suzuki also suggested that the upcoming Industrial Policy, 2026, should include provisions related to strong hybrid and CNG vehicles. He emphasised the need for planned urban development to ensure cities remain well-equipped and sustainable over the next 10-20 years,” the spokesperson said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Include hybrid, CNG provisions in new industrial policy: Suzuki motor CEO to Saini
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Include hybrid, CNG provisions in new industrial policy: Suzuki motor CEO to Saini
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