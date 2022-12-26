Include public opinion in annual confidential report of officers, employees: CM Khattar

Proposing to introduce the practice of including public opinion in the annual confidential report (ACR) of officers and employees, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday underlined the need for public participation to ensure proper execution of developmental works through a social audit.

“In the ACR of the officers and employees, the opinion of the public should be included (to ascertain) whether officers and employees are executing their works properly or not,” Khattar said addressing a state-level function in Panchkula to mark Good Governance Day that also coincides with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and freedom fighter Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

On this occasion, the chief minister gave good governance awards (state-level awards and state flagship scheme awards) to 22 different departments for bringing in digital reforms in their respective departments and for making the delivery of citizen-centric services to the people in a time-bound and hassle-free manner and turning the dream of ‘Digital Haryana’ into a reality. Khattar felicitated 118 officers and employees for simplifying work through the digital medium.

Reminding the officers present on this occasion that in a democracy the public is paramount as the public elects their representatives, the chief minister said keeping this fact in view, the public opinion should also be taken regarding the efficiency and working of the government machinery.

The chief minister also floated the idea of public participation through social audit in order to ensure that the development works are done properly.

“If the public monitors the development works then definitely the quality of the works becomes better,” Khattar said, asking the government employees to treat “people ethically” when they come to government offices for their work.

‘2023 to be Antyodaya Arogya Varsh’

Announcing that 2023 would be Antyodaya Arogya Varsh, Khattar said that in the past eight years dedicated efforts have been made to realise ‘health for all’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now moving ahead in this direction, during 2023 the focus would be on increasing the number of doctors while strengthening the health infrastructure and promoting yoga and ayurveda, Khattar said, adding that good governance means SMART--simple, moral, accountable, responsible and transparent.

“I do not limit good governance to just words and slogans. Rather I would like to define good governance as a year-long journey aimed towards the uplift of those at the bottom of the pyramid,” Khattar said, asking officers to work with dedication while ensuring paperless and faceless delivery of citizen-centric services to the public.

The chief minister said that as the BPL list has been updated, the names of “many people will be deleted” because they have risen above the poverty line.

He said all such beneficiaries “should be proud” that they are leaving their BPL card benefits for someone who needs them the most.

‘Sonepat to have police commissionerate’

The chief minister announced that after Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula, now Sonepat will also have police commissionerate. He further announced that a separate police enforcement wing would be constituted with a separate staff. A separate ADGP (enforcement) post would be created for this.

Khattar said around 2,500 vacant posts in the IRB and the state police force would be filled from next year and that more IT reforms would be introduced to achieve the aim of digital Haryana.

On this occasion, Khattar launched an automatic ration card scheme, free passport scheme, online fard (copy) jamabandi, HPSC demand portal, citizen facilitation centre and works grievance redressal system, according to a government release.

