Income Tax raids at Haryana MLA Balraj Kundu's homes, offices

The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted raids at Haryana’s independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu’s residences in sector 14, Rohtak, Gurugram, his in-laws house in Hisar's Hansi, his two brothers’ houses in Rohtak and over 30 other premises of his close aides and relatives, officials said.

A team of nearly 100 officials were searching the premises of Kundu and his relatives.

Devender Singh, who looks after Kundu’s Rohtak office, said documents are being scrutinized and accused the government of targeting the opposition leaders for “political vendetta”.

“The MLA is at his Gurugram residence and other members of his family are at Rohtak residence. We are cooperating with the IT teams but this seems to be a deliberate attack on Kundu for raising the farmers’ voices against the three farm laws,” he added.

Former Zila Parishad chairman from Rohtak, Balraj Kundu contested the 2019 assembly election as an independent candidate after the saffron party denied him a ticket and pitched Shamsher Singh Kharkhara from the seat, but Kundu managed to defeat Shamsher Singh and also veteran Congress leader Anand Singh Dangi.

After the BJP fell short of majority in Haryana, Kundu extended support to the BJP-JJP government. Later, he withdrew the support from the government, accusing former minister of state for cooperatives, Manish Grover, of indulging in corrupt activities and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of not initiating a probe against Grover. He has been targeting Khattar on several issues.

Kundu started a Rasoi at Tikri border for protesting farmers against the three contentious farm laws and has been taking part in Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikat’s mahapanchayats in Haryana. Kundu has been running nearly a dozen buses free of cost for girl students studying in various colleges in Rohtak.