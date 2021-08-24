Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Increase cane SAP to 360 per quintal: Bajwa to Amarinder

It is a matter of concern that the SAP has not seen an increase during the last four seasons and remains at ₹310 per quintal. The increase of ₹15 declared by your government is not enough because the cost of production has increased over the last four years, he said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday urged chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to increase the state assured price(SAP) of sugarcane to 360 per quintal for the 2021-22 season and also release the pending payments of 118 crore for the previous year.

In a letter to the CM, Bajwa said the SAP of 360 per quintal would be in the best interest of the cane growers of Punjab. He said this would be a genuine increase to cover the basic costs of cultivation. “It is a matter of great concern that the SAP has not seen an increase during the last four seasons and remains at 310 per quintal. The increase of 15 declared by your government is not enough because the cost of production has increased over the last four years,” he said.

The Congress MP said that neighbouring Haryana had announced 358 per quintal for 2021-22. Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and Sugarfed Punjab had recommended 350 per quintal for the coming season keeping in mind the cost of cultivation, he added.

He also said that an amount of 117.6 crore --- cooperative mills 54.96 crore and private mills 62.64 crore --- was due to the cane growers as on August 18. “This amount is huge for the struggling cane farmers,” he said, requesting the CM to order its release to ensure payment of all dues for the previous season.

