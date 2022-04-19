Increased efforts will be made to preserve heritage sites in Punjab: Tourism minister Harjot Singh Bains

: Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday said that increased efforts would be made to preserve the heritage sites in the state to attract more tourists, including improving the infrastructure of the holy city of Amritsar.

Bains was in Amritsar to distribute awards to the winners of Children’s Painting Competition organised by The Arts And Cultural Heritage Trust (TAACHT) and the Punjab heritage & tourism promotion board at the partition museum here to mark the World Heritage Day.

Speaking to the media at the event, Bains said that greater efforts would be made to take care of the heritage sites in the state. “The heritage department will supplement the efforts to keep these sites welcoming and clean,” he said.

Bains told the students to spend more time in museums and at historical sites and deepen their knowledge and understanding of the importance to preserve the heritage.

“If the partition museum was around when I was a student, I would have learnt so much more so much faster. Now that you have it available to you, please spend more time here and benefit from it”, he said.

The minister spent more than an hour at the museum and showed keen interest in the memorabilia and objects in each of its 14 galleries.

He also released documentary titled “The Bathinda Fort” in the presence of its director Harpreet Sandhu at the event.