Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ind vs SA T20 match at PCA Mullanpur stadium: On-field blues fail to dampen fans’ spirit

ByShalini Gupta, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 09:00 am IST

After inaugurating the stands, the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann handed cash rewards of ₹11 lakh each to Harleen Kaur, Amanjot Kaur and captain Harmanpreet for being part of the World Cup winning team

The jam-packed Punjab Cricket Association’s Mullanpur stadium lit-up on Thursday evening as it was hosted its first men’s international T20 match witnessed an exciting clash with fans cheering their favourite Indian and South African cricketers from the stands.

India fans turned up in large numbers to cheer for Men in Blue at the PCA’s Mullanpur stadium on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
India fans turned up in large numbers to cheer for Men in Blue at the PCA’s Mullanpur stadium on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

However, the result which went against the hosts, left the fans disappointed as SA beat them by 51 runs. It looked like India would ride on home advantage in the second match as well and dominate to get the result in their favour. But one man stood between India and the win. It was Quinton de Kock’s sheer brilliance with the bat which set the ball rolling for the visitors. The 32-year-old veteran SA batter produced a dazzling exhibition of ball-striking hitting 90 off just 46 balls.

Earlier, India’s Women World Cup-winning captain, Harmanpreet Kaur and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who was part of the country’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, were honoured with stands at PCA stadium.

Harmanpreet, 36, played a pivotal role in India’s maiden ICC title win, leading the Indian team to the Women’s ODI World Cup last month.In her fifth appearance at the tournament, Harmanpreet led India to the world title.

After inaugurating the stands, the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann handed cash rewards of 11 lakh each to Harleen Kaur, Amanjot Kaur and captain Harmanpreet for being part of the World Cup winning team. Meanwhile, fielding coach of the same team Munish Bali also received a 5 lakh award. PCA had announced these cash awards after India won the world title. Newly appointed BCCI president Mithun Manhas was also present on the occasion.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ind vs SA T20 match at PCA Mullanpur stadium: On-field blues fail to dampen fans’ spirit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

In a thrilling T20 match at the Punjab Cricket Association’s Mullanpur stadium, South Africa defeated India by 51 runs, despite the home crowd's enthusiasm. Quinton de Kock's explosive 90 runs off 46 balls led the visitors to victory. The event also celebrated Indian women's cricket, honoring Harmanpreet Kaur and others for their World Cup success.