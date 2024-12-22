Menu Explore
Independents win 10 of 29 seats in Sangrur municipal council polls

ByMuskan, Sangrur
Dec 22, 2024 07:50 AM IST

The voter turnout for the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections stood at 74.35%, according to district election officer (DEO) Sandeep Rishi

With victories in 10 of the 29 wards, independent candidates emerged as the top group in the Sangrur municipal council elections held on Saturday, officials said.

The Congress secured wins in eight wards, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won seven wards and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victories in four wards in Sangrur. (HT Photo)
The Congress secured wins in eight wards, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won seven wards and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victories in four wards. (HT Photo)

The Congress secured wins in eight wards, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won seven wards and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victories in four wards.

The voter turnout for the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections stood at 74.35%, according to district election officer (DEO) Sandeep Rishi.

“I’m satisfied with the results in our ward, where social worker and independent candidate Avtar Singh Taara won. He has always stood by us, during good as well as challenging times. Unlike others, he has remained committed to his principles and has never engaged in corrupt practices,” said Jeon Singh Happy, a resident of ward number 22.

In Dirba nagar panchayat elections, the AAP emerged victorious in 11 wards, and the BJP and an independent candidate won a seat each.

Of the 13 seats in Cheema nagar panchayat, nine candidates were elected unopposed, eight 8 from the AAP and an Independent candidate. In the elections to the remaining four wards, the AAP won three and an independent candidate emerged victorious in one ward.

Results from Moonak, Khanauri and Sunam were yet to declared at the time of filing of this report late on Saturday.

