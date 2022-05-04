Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India repatriates Pakistani national via LoC

Updated on May 04, 2022 08:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A man, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control and entered India, was sent back to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on humanitarian grounds on Tuesday, officials said.

Mohmmad Hussain, a resident of Kotli (PoK), entered Indian territory on April 28 via Tarkundi area of Poonch, they said.

Indian Army officials along with civilian officials handed over Hussain to authorities in PoK at the Poonch-Rawalakote crossing point in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, they said.

Hussain, who was sent back along with gifts, thanked the Indian Army for the gesture.

