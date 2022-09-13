India vs Aus T20 tie in Mohali: Fans return home disappointed amid confusion over ticket sales

Hundreds of fans who arrived at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Monday went home disappointed as they were unable to purchase tickets for the India vs Australia T20 game on September 20.

The fans were left confused as online ticket sales for all enclosures and blocks, except the student block, started on Monday. This time, only tickets for the student block will be available from counters at the stadium on September 14, from 4pm to 7pm, and on September 15 from 11am to 7pm. For other blocks, tickets can be purchased on the Paytm and Paytm Insider Apps and www.insider.in. This is for the first time since the pandemic break out that PCA is hosting an international game with 100% occupancy at the stadium.