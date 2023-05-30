IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh to spread wings with Phase 3

Following encouraging response to the country’s first Indian Air Force Heritage Centre that was launched in Chandigarh’s Sector 18 on May 8, the air force is now working on expanding the centre under Phase 3.

A visitor experiencing an MiG-21 cockpit at the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre at Sector 18, Chandigarh. Phase 3 will have more technology driven features and experiences to inspire youngsters to join the air force. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Since its launch three weeks ago, the centre, set up at the Government Press building, has seen a footfall of nearly 6,000 visitors.

To be developed as “Indian Air Force Aerospace and Technical Centre”, Phase 3 is expected to be ready in six months. The project has already been cleared by the IAF Headquarters.

A meeting for the proposed expansion will be held between officers of the air force and UT administration on May 31.

The new wing will come up in an adjoining hall, measuring around 13,000 square feet. It will feature more technology-based and electronic systems, more stimulators and aero engines.

Giving details, a senior IAF officer said, “Phase 1 of the centre, set up in a 15,000 square feet hall, focuses on the air force history and legends. As part of Phase 2, GNAT aircraft were displayed at the light point outside the centre. The upcoming Phase 3 will comprise completely technology driven features and experiences to inspire youngsters to join the air force.”

The air force has already handed over Phases 1 and 2 to the UT tourism department that is tasked with maintaining it.

Chandigarh tourism director Rohit Gupta said, “The centre is receiving great response. We are expecting the footfall to rise even higher as schools close for summer vacations.”

While the entry tickets for adults have been priced at ₹50, children below 18 years can enter for free. For the immersive experience with simulators, there are three slots of 25 people each at 10 am, 12 pm and 3 pm, subject to prior booking, said officials.

“The simulator experience costs ₹295 for both children and adults. Tickets are available on the Chandigarh tourism app and at the counters. The centre is open from 10 am to 6 pm,” said an official.

The heritage centre currently has eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction is its very own flight simulator. In addition, informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities, and guides have also been set up. A souvenir shop is also part of the museum.

The centre also has on exhibition five vintage aircraft, along with cockpit exposure.

A theme-based cafe is also operational for the public. A one-foot wall with pictures of 58 vintage and retired aircraft has also been set up.

