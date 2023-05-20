Chandigarh: IAF Heritage Centre off to flying start, gets 2,600 visitors in 10 days

Launched 10 days ago, the country’s first Indian Airforce Heritage Centre in Sector 18 has seen a footfall of over 2,600 people, bringing in a revenue of ₹2.7 lakh for the UT tourism department. Visitors taking pictures next to exhibits at the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Sector 18, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated the centre, which has come up at the Government Press building in Sector 18, on May 8.

The centre is maintained by the UT administration, while the weapons and other equipment have been set up by the air force.

Chandigarh tourism director Rohit Gupta said, “The response has been tremendous and as schools close for summer vacations next month, we expect the footfall to rise even higher. The experience of simulators remains a hit among visitors. In the past 10 days, around 600 people have experienced simulators.”

While the entry tickets for adults have been priced at ₹50, children below 18 years can enter for free. For the immersive experience with simulators, there are three slots of 25 people each at 10 am, 12 pm and 3 pm, subject to prior booking, said officials.

“The simulator experience costs ₹295 for both children and adults. Tickets are available on the Chandigarh tourism app and at the counters. The centre is open from 10 am to 6 pm,” said an official.

The heritage centre has eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, is its very own flight simulator. In addition, informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities, and guides have also been set up. A souvenir shop is also part of the museum.

The centre has also on exhibition five vintage aircraft, along with cockpit exposure. A GNAT aircraft, famously flown by Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon for the air defence of the Kashmir valley against Pakistani air attacks in 1971, has been installed outside the centre near the light point.

A MiG-21 fighter, which entered IAF service in 1963, and the Air Force Kanpur -1 aircraft, the first aircraft built by India in 1951 have also found space at the heritage centre, which has guides to help visitors.

A theme-based cafe is also operational for the public. A one-foot wall with pictures of 58 vintage and retired aircraft has also been set up.