Indian cricket team members train at PCA Mohali ahead of March 4 Test match against Sri Lanka

International cricket action will return to IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali after over two years with the India vs Sri Lanka Test match from March 4 onwards. Cricketer Virat Kohli will be reaching Chandigarh on Saturday for the match which will be his 100th Test. According to the organisers, the match will be organised without spectators and held behind closed doors. Indian cricketers – Hanuman Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Srikar Bharat and Mayank Aggarwal – trained at the stadium on Friday evening. The Sri Lankan Test team will train from Monday.

Burail resident held for snatching

Chandigarh Police have arrested a Burail resident for snatching a mobile phone. The accused, Mursleen, was arrested after Bikram of Dadumajra reported the snatching near the Sector 22-23 dividing road on February 22. Police are working to arrest his accomplice.

Man duped of ₹10 lakh on pretext of Canadian PR

Chandigarh Police have arrested a Dhakoli resident for duping a Sector-40 resident of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of helping him get the Permanent Residency of Canada. The accused, Paramjit Singh, operates through Rahal Immigration Consultant Service in Sector 17. A case under the Indian Penal Code and Immigration Act was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

UT administrator honours Girls India ambassadors

Chandigarh Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday marked the commencement of the Girls India Project, a collaborative effort of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) and UT education department by awarding Girl India ambassadors at a function. Six schools, including Delhi Public School; Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 38 West; Guru Nanak Public School; GMSSS, Mauli Jagran; St John’s High School and Government Middle School, Bapu Dham Colony, won trophies for their performance in mock parliament.

RWA seeks DC’s help over nomenclature of Sector 13

Chandigarh The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Modern Housing Complex, Sector 13, spoke to the Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) regarding the change of Manimajra’s nomenclature to Sector 13, alleging it was still not being followed. “Despite a 2020 notification renaming the area as Sector 13, official correspondence continues with Manimajra and signboards remain unchanged,” RWA president Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd) informed the DC, who assured the RWA to look into the matter.

PU hosts one-day workshop on copyright

Chandigarh The department of computer science and applications, Panjab University, on Friday organised a one-day workshop on copyright and related rights. Speakers gave a brief introduction on copyright, while also discussing the scope and viability of intellectual property ranging from daily usability to traditional customs.

Poet Bulle Shah remembered at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University’s department of Urdu on Friday organised a webinar on Bulle Shah. Speaking about the poet’s legacy, department coordinator Ali Abbas said he bridged the gulf between Hindus and Muslims through his melodious poetical compositions, adding, “He was a unique and fearless opinion builder who motivated Punjabis to stand up for the cause of freedom of speech and expression.”

PGI refuses to approve mass employees

Chandigarh Authorities of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have not approved mass casual leave, compensatory leave and earned leave of employees who had applied for the same for attending protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on Friday. “As per PGI’s rules, no pay shall be admissible for the period, staff remained absent from their duties, as per principle of ‘No Work No Pay’ laid down by the Supreme Court”, the letter signed by a senior administrative officer of PGIMER read.

Scooterist snatches woman’s purse in Phase 3B1

Mohali

A scooter-borne man snatched a woman’s purse while she walking back home from the Phase-3B2 market.The victim, Balbir Kaur, a resident of Phase 3B1, told the police that her purse contained ₹5,000 cash, a mobile phone, two women’s suits and some documents. A case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mataur police station. Police are scanning CCTV cameras near the crime scene to nab the accused.

