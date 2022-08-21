Indian Menopausal Society holds workshop on urogynaecology in Ludhiana

A high-level scientific workshop on the subjects of urogynaecology and urodynaemics was held at a local hospital in collaboration with Indian Menopausal Society and Chandigarh Region Menopause Society.

Urologists and gynaecologists from the states of Punjab, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh as well as the union territories of Chandigarh and New Delhi joined the scientific workshop. Punjabi actress Priti Sapru and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Sarvjit Kaur Manuke were the chief guests on the occasion.

Chief urologist and transplant surgeon BS Aulakh, while speaking in his inaugural address emphasised upon the importance of raising awareness on organ donation in the country, adding that a huge number of patients in the country are in need of organ donation today.

He also spoke about the need to encourage women, the primary caregivers in most families, to be more proactive in taking care of her own fitness and health — especially in regards with urogynae problems.

“On average, 11% of women will undergo surgery for this condition. Urinary incontinence is a very common condition affecting at least 10-20% of women under age 65 and up to 56% of women over the age of 65. However, this is often neglected despite being a treatable condition,” he added.

