Indian pro wrestling champion Tiger Rapta urges youth to shun drugs

Rapta had returned home to a welcome in Shimla on Monday following his landmark victory at the World Heavyweight Championship held during “WrestleMonster 7” , the largest pro wrestling extravaganza on the African continent , hosted in Port Elizabeth, Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

“I want to use this platform to send a strong message: Say no to drugs and yes to fitness. Sports saved my life and gave me direction. I want every young person to know that discipline, training, and focus can help them achieve anything they dream of,” he said.

“This victory is not just mine, it belongs to India,” Rapta told reporters. “Winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMonster 7 was a dream come true, but the real joy is bringing that title back home and dedicating it to the youth of our country,” he added.

He announced that he plans to launch a sports awareness campaign in Himachal, aiming to promote wrestling and other physical activities as alternatives to addiction and negative influences.