Punjab-origin man among 5 held guilty of smuggling drugs to UK

London

Joshpal Singh Kothiria was caught as part of a National Crime Agency investigation in Britainicon. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 33-year-old Indian-origin man is among members of a drug smuggling gang busted and convicted for their role in conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis from the Netherlands to the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Joshpal Singh Kothiria was caught as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation in Britain, which uncovered his role as a driver from Wolverhampton in central England who supplied the smuggled drugs to Ireland.

He along with others was convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday and will be sentenced at a later date.

“This was a sophisticated operation to smuggle drugs into the UK and Ireland to make significant profits,” said Mick Pope, NCA branch commander.

Anthony Terry, 49, also from Wolverhampton, organised the import of drugs and was under surveillance when £1.6 million worth of cocaine was seized at Belfast port in Northern Ireland in February 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drugs were transported from the Netherlands to England and then across on the ferry to Northern Ireland in fuel tanks, which were transported within a van, the NCA investigation revealed.

Terry, who recruited Kothiria, sent him to East London to collect 10 kg of cannabis and a vacuum packing machine, according to a statement released by NCA.

Kothiria brought these back to the West Midlands where the cannabis was packed before he took it to County Leitrim in Ireland.

Terry and his organised crime group associates were using the encrypted messaging service Encrochat and the NCA identified other occasions in 2020 when he had smuggled drugs and cash for other organised crime groups.

The final drug run captured on Encrochat occurred between May 26 and June 3, 2020, where Terry discussed a cannabis delivery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kothiria was sent to pick up the load from Leicestershire and take it to Ireland.

He was arrested in March 2021, and following a trial in November 2022, Terry was jailed for 18 years.

Terry was charged with the additional drug trafficking offences linked to the messages found on his Encrochat device in April 2022 and pleaded guilty in April this year.

Kothiria will be sentenced along with other gang members at a later date to be confirmed.

The two other gang members who were convicted along with Kothiria and Terry were Michael Collis, 62, from Wolverhampton and Mohammed Omar Khan, 38, from Birmingham.