Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Indian-origin US woman undergoes bariatric surgery at Ludhiana’s DMCH

Indian-origin US woman undergoes bariatric surgery at Ludhiana’s DMCH

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 02:52 AM IST

The patient who had surgery at Ludhiana’s DMCH had developed sleep apnea, diabetes mellitus, high BP

The chief surgeons who performed the operation were department of surgery professors Ashish Ahuja and PS Nain. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A US national of Indian-origin has got a new lease of life after undergoing a robotic bariatric surgery for being “abnormally overweight”, at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, Ludhiana.

The woman with a weight of 170 kgs, was suffering from obesity that had led to obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure and difficulty in walking.

The chief surgeons who performed the operation were department of surgery professors Ashish Ahuja and PS Nain.

Speaking about the surgery, Ahuja said, “It was a very high-risk surgery and was refused by many private centers.”

“Laparoscopic mini gastric bypass was performed on the patient,” he added.

Doctors at DMCH said in a few months patients will lose more than 50% of excess weight with cure of diabetes, breathlessness and knee pains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP