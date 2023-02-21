Indian-origin US woman undergoes bariatric surgery at Ludhiana’s DMCH

A US national of Indian-origin has got a new lease of life after undergoing a robotic bariatric surgery for being “abnormally overweight”, at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, Ludhiana.

The woman with a weight of 170 kgs, was suffering from obesity that had led to obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure and difficulty in walking.

The chief surgeons who performed the operation were department of surgery professors Ashish Ahuja and PS Nain.

Speaking about the surgery, Ahuja said, “It was a very high-risk surgery and was refused by many private centers.”

“Laparoscopic mini gastric bypass was performed on the patient,” he added.

Doctors at DMCH said in a few months patients will lose more than 50% of excess weight with cure of diabetes, breathlessness and knee pains.