India’s G20 DRR Working Group advances global cooperation

In a world increasingly exposed to geophysical hazards and extreme climate events, international cooperation on disaster risk management has become imperative. India has taken a significant step in this direction by establishing a G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) during its G20 Presidency, bringing together the world’s largest economies to address global resilience to disasters and climate risks.

2023 is a pivotal year as it marks the midpoint of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, adopted by 187 nations in 2015 to align disaster risk reduction with the Sustainable Development Goals. India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has emphasised women’s leadership in disaster risk management, including gender-responsive measures, such as joint registration of post-disaster reconstruction homes in the names of both male and female heads of families.

India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has initiated the Aapada Mitra scheme, aiming to train and mobilise one lakh citizen volunteer disaster responders across the country, with a substantial representation of women. The G20 DRRWG has echoed these inclusive and gender-responsive approaches, ensuring diverse perspectives are considered when planning international cooperation in disaster risk management.

The role of women in disaster risk reduction is pivotal, given their ability to strengthen local resilience while facing higher vulnerability. Women in coastal communities, like the Sundarbans region in India, have led efforts to restore and sustain mangroves, providing protection against cyclones, contributing to climate change mitigation, and sustaining local livelihoods and food security.

However, gender norms often place women at the intersection of disaster and climate risks. Increased droughts, for example, intensify women’s care responsibilities and hinder their livelihoods, as they have to travel farther to collect water. Women’s limited ownership of assets also leaves them disadvantaged in risk insurance and post-disaster compensation. Additionally, they are at higher risk of gender-based violence after disasters.

The G20 Indian Presidency’s focus on women-led development has prompted more countries to allocate resources for inclusive disaster risk reduction. To leverage these resources effectively, it is crucial to invest in sex, age, and disability-disaggregated data collection and gender-responsive socioeconomic assessments. Training women at the grassroots level to lead these efforts will not only improve data collection but also provide comprehensive information about local risks and resilience.

Furthermore, accelerating investments in initiatives led by women and women’s collectives, along with establishing institutional mechanisms for women’s participation in decision-making at all levels, is essential for transforming local sustainable development processes and strengthening gender equality.

